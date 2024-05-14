Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 12:32 pm May 14, 202412:32 pm

What's the story Renowned composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and playback singer Saindhavi have publicly announced their decision to end their 11 years of marriage. The couple shared a joint statement on their respective social media﻿ accounts on Monday, expressing that they were parting ways for their "mental peace and betterment." Kumar and Saindhavi's relationship began as a friendship before evolving into love, culminating in their 2013 marriage. They share a daughter named Anvi, born in 2020.

Statement

'We believe this is the best decision for each other'

In their joint statement, the ex-couple explained, "After much reflection, we have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other." They further added, "Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other." "Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time."

Report on divorce

They were living separately for the past few months: Report

Meanwhile, the news of their separation went viral on Monday, with many reports suggesting that the reason behind the couple's divorce was "differences of opinion." Reports also indicated that they have been living separately for the past few months. Notably, the news of separation follows the couple's 10th wedding anniversary celebration in 2023, with Saindhavi referring to Kumar as the "love of her life" on Instagram.

Relationship timeline

Kumar and Saindhavi's love story and career

Kumar and Saindhavi were classmates before they tied the knot on June 27, 2013, following a decade-long romance. Their wedding took place at Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar Hall in Chennai, attended by numerous celebrities including filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Anvi on April 19, 2020. Both have had successful careers in the film industry; Kumar began his career at age six while Saindhavi made her Tamil debut as a playback singer with the film Anniyan (2005).

Career

Kumar's upcoming projects and Saindhavi's collaborations

Kumar is currently working on a lineup of films in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, including Vikram's Thangalaan, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, Nithiin's Robin Hood, Suriya's yet-to-be-titled film, and more. He will also act in Idimuzhakkam, 13, Kalvan, and Dear. On the other hand, Saindhavi has collaborated with many renowned composers in her career such as AR Rahman, Vidyasagar, Yuvan Shankar Raja, D Imman, Sharreth Sam CS, and most recently Anirudh Ravichander.