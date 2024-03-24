Next Article

Emraan Hashmi's look from 'OG' is out!

'OG': Emraan Hashmi's first look unveiled in riveting new poster

By Tanvi Gupta 12:33 pm Mar 24, 202412:33 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his first appearance in the Telugu film industry with the forthcoming movie OG, sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan. The actor's first look from the film was revealed on his 45th birthday on Sunday. Hashmi, recognized for his performances in Hindi movies such as Murder, Jannat, and Aashiq Banaya Aapne, will be portraying a villainous role opposite Kalyan.

Poster details

'They call him OG': Hashmi's first look raises expectations

The makers of OG revealed Hashmi's first look from the movie on social media. In their post, they extended birthday wishes to the actor and penned, "Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU... @therealemraan. Couldn't imagine a clash more electrifying than with #OG #TheyCallHimOG, (sic)." The intense poster features Hashmi lighting a cigarette and sporting a rugged appearance with a scar on his forehead.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Statement

'It's a pan-India film in a true sense'

Back in January, Hashmi shared insights about his Telugu debut, expressing, "It is an interesting space." "It's my first Telugu film, and though it has been made by the Telugu film industry it will come out in multiple languages." He added, "It is a pan-India film in the true sense of the word. It has an interesting premise and shot on a huge scale." Notably, Hashmi recently graced Sara Ali Khan-led Ae Watan Mere Watan and Disney+ Hotstar series Showtime.

Negative roles

Hashmi's views on embracing negative roles

Hashmi embraces the antagonist role once again in OG, following his portrayal of the dreaded antagonist Aatish opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3 last year. Reflecting on gray roles, Hashmi reportedly stated in an interview, "Antagonists, as they are heroes of their narratives, there is a psyche you don't completely understand, their motives have an element of intrigue."

About the project

Meanwhile, know more about 'OG'

OG, written and directed by Sujeeth, promises to be an action-packed entertainer set in Mumbai. Alongside Kalyan and Hashmi, the film features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. The project was officially announced in 2022, with the production commencing in 2023 in Mumbai. The film boasts a musical score and soundtrack by Thaman S, with cinematography handled by Ravi K. Chandran. OG is slated for release on September 27.