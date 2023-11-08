Box office buzz: 'Tiger 3' promises a grand opening

By Aikantik Bag 11:14 am Nov 08, 202311:14 am

'Tiger 3' advance ticketing figures

With every passing day, the anticipation surrounding Tiger 3 is growing by folds. The Salman Khan-headlined actioner is set to roar loudest this Diwali season and the advance booking trend has been quite impressive. The third installment of the Tiger franchise marks the fifth film of the famed YRF Spy Universe. Let's see how fast this Aditya Chopra production is minting money.

Wednesday's advance ticketing figures are out

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Maneesh Sharma directorial sold 1,02,474 tickets in the national chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis) as of Wednesday, 9:30am IST. The veteran analyst also mentioned that the ticketing service BookMyShow has sold around 2,79,600 tickets as of Tuesday midnight. The cast is also headlined by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie releases on Sunday.

