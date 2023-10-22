Box office: 'Ganapath' sees drop, fails to cross Rs. 5cr

By Isha Sharma 11:23 am Oct 22, 202311:23 am

'Ganapath' day two box office collection

Vikas Bahl's Ganapath: A Hero is Born was released theatrically on Friday to negative reviews. Starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, it also features Amitabh Bachchan and Gauahar Khan﻿ in supporting roles. A dystopian future drama that deals with class inequalities, Ganapath's limited marketing, forgettable soundtrack, and unfavorable reviews have made its way wobbly at the box office.

It made Rs. 2.25cr on second day

Per trade tracker Sacnilk, Ganapath earned Rs. 2.25cr on its second day (Saturday) and witnessed an overall 10.19% occupancy. The night shows had the maximum turnout (11.97%), followed by the afternoon shows (10.71%). To recall, it had made Rs. 2.5cr on its opening day, and the total collection in its coffer now stands at Rs. 4.75cr. On Friday, it clashed with Yaariyan 2.

'Ganapath's story set in dystopian future

In the dystopian future, the world is divided (literally by a wall) between the haves and the have-nots, and Guddu﻿﻿ (Shroff) is prophesized as the chosen one who will bridge this gap. Sanon plays Jassi, who helps Guddu realize his true identity. While Khan plays Guddu's mother in a flashback, Malayalam actor Rahman essays the role of Shiva, a blind warrior and Guddu's father.

Why 'Ganapath' fell flat: Dissecting reasons behind it

There are several possible reasons behind Ganapath's critical and commercial downfall. The film was designed as an action spectacle, with several scenes stuffed with seemingly endless action scenes, with little to no relation to the story or any coherence. The VFX and CGI are seemingly tacky and look like a rushed job, and the screenplay isn't strong enough to survive for over two hours.

Work calendar: Upcoming films of Shroff and Sanon

Next, Shroff will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn and co-starring Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others. He will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Sanon has The Crew with Kapoor Khan and Tabu, Do Patti alongside Kajol (she is also producing it), and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor.