Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' collects Rs. 140cr at domestic box office

Thalapathy Vijay made a much-anticipated return to the big screens with the action-thriller Leo on Thursday (October 19). Although it had an impressive opening of Rs. 68.4cr, the film experienced a significant drop in collections on the second day. Despite that, Leo managed to cross the Rs. 140cr mark in India within just three days. Here's a breakdown of its day three collections.

Vijay reunited with director Lokesh Kanagaraj once again for Leo after the massive success of Master (2021). Leo also saw the long-awaited reunion of Trisha Krishnan and Vijay after a gap of 15 years. This and the anticipation surrounding it made Leo one of the most-awaited Tamil films of 2023. Within three days of its release, the film reportedly broke several box office records.

Day 3 box office report: Vijay's film collected Rs. 40cr

After collecting Rs. 35.25cr on the second day of its release (Friday), Leo saw a slight increase in its collections on the third day, accumulating an impressive Rs. 40cr (early estimates) across languages in India, per trade tracker Sacnilk. As a result, the film's total domestic tally has now reached a remarkable Rs. 140.05cr. Leo is steadily moving closer to the Rs. 150cr club.

'Leo' witnesses downward trend in Tamil Nadu: Report

Despite a promising start in Tamil Nadu with Rs. 27.63cr, Vijay's film has reportedly experienced a notable drop in collections in the state. Trade expert Manobala V tweeted, "Leo TN box office Crosses Rs. 50cr mark...on 3rd day. The film doesn't show any improvement even on Saturday. Jailer, on the other hand, minted Rs. 76.09cr from its first 3 days of run (sic)."

Cast, plot: Everything you need to know about 'Leo'

Leo is the third installment in director Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe, aka LCU. The film features Krishnan as Vijay's wife, while Sanjay Dutt plays the menacing antagonist. Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, and Mysskin also appeared in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the music for the movie was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Manoj Paramahamsa handled the cinematography, and the editing was done by Philomin Raj.