Vishal's 'Mark Antony' releases tomorrow: Cast, plot, budget

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 14, 2023 | 03:40 pm 2 min read

'Mark Antony' will make its theatrical debut on Friday (September 15)

For all those who love Tamil actioners, get ready for Mark Antony, an upcoming movie that stars Vishal in the lead role. Set for a theatrical release this week, it's one of the highly anticipated films of the actor. From its cast to budget and release date, here is everything you should know about the film before it hits the cinema halls.

SJ Suryah joins Vishal in leading the cast

The Tamil action drama will be led by Vishal, who will be essaying the titular roles of Mark and Antony. He will also be joined by popular star SJ Suryah, said to essay the characters of Jackie Pandian and Madhan Pandian. Apart from the two leading actors, Suneel, Ritu Varma, K Selvaraghavan, and Abhinaya have been cast in the film in supporting roles.

A time travel story at heart

Both Vishal and Suryah will be seen in dual roles. The film's story revolves around a gangster's son, Mark, who comes across a unique telephone that works as an instrument of time travel. Mark then decided to time travel and kill his own father, Antony. However, he finds himself in the midst of multiple complex situations, which form the rest of the film's story.

'Mark Antony' to release on two different dates

Mark Antony, originally shot in Tamil, is set for its theatrical release on Friday (September 15). However, only the Tamil version of the movie will be released early. The other versions of the film, including Hindi, will be released a week later, on September 22. Recently, when Vishal was asked about the film's competition with Jawan, he said, "It's good for the film industry."

All about the movie

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film is backed by film producer S Vinod Kumar's banner, Mini Studio. Music composer GV Prakash Kumar composed the songs for the movie, whereas the cinematography and the editing were done by Abinandhan Ramanujam and Vijay Velukutty, respectively. The movie was first announced in December 2021, while its principal photography kick-started in May 2022.

