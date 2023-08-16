#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jailer' is taming the box office like a boss

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jailer' is taming the box office like a boss

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023 | 11:08 am 1 min read

'Jailer' box office collection

Megastar Rajinikanth is back like a beast. His mass entertainer Jailer has been released worldwide and the movie is earning huge chunks of money. In India, the film has already surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office and will cross many such milestones. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but has already emerged as a viewers' favorite.

The collection is in a godspeed mode

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson directorial earned Rs. 36.5 crore on Independence Day. Overall, it has earned Rs. 210.65 crore in India. The cast includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. At the Indian box office, it is pitted against Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline