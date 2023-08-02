#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' surpasses $400M globally

Written by Aikantik Bag August 02, 2023

Oppenheimer marked Christopher Nolan's comeback on celluloid and the film is receiving praise from viewers worldwide. The movie has been earning well at the global box office and has surpassed the $400M mark. In the US market, it has earned $174.1M. In India, Nolan has a huge fan base and the film has raked in quite well too.

Steady collection on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Cillian Murphy-headlined film earned Rs. 2.75 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 97.75 crore in India. The film is holding the fort strong on weekdays. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek, among others. The movie has been pitted against Barbie at the global box office.

