#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Barbie' rakes in $774M globally, aims at $1B mark

Written by Aikantik Bag August 02, 2023 | 11:24 am 1 min read

'Barbie' box office collection

Greta Gerwig has proven her directing prowess yet again with Barbie and the film is doing wonders at the global box office. The film has been highly appreciated by viewers and critics all around the world. The fantasy comedy surpassed $774M globally and is marching toward the $1B mark. In the North American market, the movie has earned $351.4M.

India collection has been underwhelming

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Cillian Murphy-headlined movie earned Rs. 78 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 36.83 crore in India. The collection is slow but steady in India. The cast includes Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, and Simu Liu, among others. The movie is pitted against Oppenheimer at the global box office.

