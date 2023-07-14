#BoxOfficeCollection: Despite slight dip 'Mission: Impossible 7' holds ground

'Mission: Impossible 7' Day 2 box office collection

Is there any mission that is impossible for the quintessential superstar Tom Cruise? The seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise has been going strong at India's box office. Despite a slight drop on Thursday, the actioner's box office collection is expected to rise on the weekend. It has been receiving a good response from viewers and opened to rave reviews from critics, too.

Bumper weekend likely ahead

As per Sacnilk, the Christopher McQuarrie directorial earned Rs. 9 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it made Rs. 21.3 crore at the Indian box office. As per predictions, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One is set to have an opening weekend collection of $250 million worldwide. The film co-stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Esai Morales, among others.

