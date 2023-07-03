Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Indiana Jones 5' gets a disappointing opening

Written by Aikantik Bag July 03, 2023 | 10:37 am 1 min read

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' box office collection

Indiana Jones is a cult franchise and has been a money spinner for decades. However, the recently released installment Dial of Destiny seems to be in a soup as it had a very lukewarm opening at the North American box office. The curious case of the James Mangold directorial made many speculate if the project can make some use of the July Fourth holiday.

Minting $130M globally

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie earned $60M in the North American market. Whereas, in the overseas market, it earned $70M. Overall, it had an opening of $130M. The film received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Antonio Banderas, among others. The project is bankrolled by Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm Ltd.

