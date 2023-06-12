Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: Prabhas-Kriti's 'Adipurush' sells over 36,000 tickets on Day 1

Adipurush is enjoying huge buzz in India. Om Raut's magnum opus received massive flak- from netizens criticizing its VFX to the recent kiss controversy. Yet, it seems to be holding the fort quite strong. The advance booking opened on Sunday and it has sold over 36,000 tickets on Day 1 already. As per trends, it will challenge Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's advance booking figures.

As per Koimoi, the retelling of the age-old epic Ramayana collected Rs. 1.4 crore on Day 1 from the Hindi version. Considering, all other language releases, the movie has sold tickets worth Rs. 1.62 crore. Many celebrities are distributing free tickets, too. The ensemble cast includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, among others. The movie releases on Friday (June 16).

