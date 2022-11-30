Entertainment

Kriti Sanon refutes dating rumors with 'Adipurush' co-star Prabhas

Kriti Sanon refutes dating rumors with 'Adipurush' co-star Prabhas

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 30, 2022, 01:57 pm 2 min read

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon issued a statement on Instagram refuting dating rumors with Prabhas

Amidst rumors of Kriti Sanon planning to marry her Adipurush co-star Prabhas, the actor has opened up on her relationship status, addressing all the speculations that have been doing rounds on social media. Sanon took to Instagram on Tuesday, refuting these rumors and calling them "baseless." The rumors of Sanon dating Prabhas have been going on for the past few months.

Why does this story matter?

Rumors about Sanon dating Prabhas have been floating around for a while now. These speculations spread further when Sanon's Bhediya co-star, Varun Dhawan, dropped hints about their alleged relationship when he appeared on a dance reality show with Sanon recently.

While Sanon had brushed off Dhawan's cryptic hint in the show, she has now finally opened up on it.

Here's what Sanon's statement said

In a late-night Instagram Story, Sanon wrote, "It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumors." She then went on to add: "Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumors are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (sic)."

Dhawan's cryptic statement led to rumors

Recently, Dhawan and Sanon appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for Bhediya's promotions. The show's judge and filmmaker, Karan Johar asked Dhawan to name eligible single female actors from the industry. He, however, didn't mention Sanon's name. When asked why, Dhawan, without naming Prabhas, said her name's in the heart of a person who is presently not in Mumbai and is shooting with Deepika Padukone.

More on 'Adipurush'

Om Raut's Adipurush stars Prabhas, Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan as Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana, respectively. Based on the epic Ramayana, it also stars Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage as Lakshman and Hanuman. It's been in the midst of controversies for its VFX and for the alleged wrong portrayal of some characters. Backed by T-Series, it will release on June 16, 2023.