#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Fast X' is both fast and furious in India

Written by Aikantik Bag May 26, 2023, 10:47 am 1 min read

'Fast X' box office collection

Fast X is having a great journey at the Indian box office. The film is minting money like no one's business. At the global box office, they minted over $300M on the opening weekend. The 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise has been loved by the viewers. As per trends, the film is here to stay at the box office.

Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Louis Leterrier directorial earned Rs. 4.15 crore on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 79.4 crore in India. The film will earn more on the weekend. However, it received mixed reviews from critics. The ensemble cast includes Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Sung Kang, Rita Moreno, Brie Larson, and Michelle Rodriguez, among others.

