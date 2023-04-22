Entertainment

'Shaakuntalam' box office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer suffers steep fall

'Shaakuntalam' box office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer suffers steep fall

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 22, 2023, 11:05 am 2 min read

'Shaakuntalam' Day 8 box office collections

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited Shaakuntalam, released on April 14, has failed to make a big impact at the box office. Despite being a highly-anticipated film—which marked the debut of Malayalam actor Dev Mohan in Telugu cinema—Shaakuntalam failed to mint even Rs. 10cr in its first eight days of release. Let's take a closer look at the box office collections of Shaakuntalam on Day 8.

Day 8 collections: 'Shaakuntalam' likely earned Rs. 1.4cr

Since Monday, Ruth Prabhu's film hit a rough patch, as it continued to mint below Rs. 1cr mark. As per eighth-day estimates, the film was likely to earn around Rs. 1cr in South India, whereas, in the northern region, it was expected to mint Rs. 40 lakh. With Salman Khan's highly-anticipated Eid release—Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan—Shaakuntalam has no chance of revival now.

Film hasn't touched Rs. 10 crore mark yet

Ever since Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam was announced, fans have been waiting eagerly to witness the enthralling performance of the talented actor with bated breath. But contrary to expectations, despite a decent opening, the film failed to sell tickets at the box office. Reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs. 60cr, in eight days, the film failed to touch even the Rs. 10cr mark.

Film will face stiff competition from 'KKBKKJ,' 'Jeet'

When Shaakuntalam was released last Friday, it did not face any major competition from Bollywood releases. However, with the release of Khan's KKBKKJ on the occasion of this week, the film is now up against some stiff competition. As per early estimates, KKBKKJ likely earned Rs. 12.5 crore at the domestic box office on the first day.

Know more about the film

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a Telugu mythological drama that depicts the epic love story of Shakuntala and the Puru dynasty's King Dushyant. Based on Kalidasa's popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the film features an ensemble cast of Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla, among others. Notably, it also stars Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha.