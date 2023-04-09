Entertainment

'Gumraah' box office: Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer fails to pick momentum

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 09, 2023

Aditya Roy Kapur returned to his favorite genre—thrillers—with Gumraah, which was released on Friday. A remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam, it received mixed to negative reviews from audiences and critics alike. Notably, Gumraah didn't face any major clash with a Bollywood release per se but still opened to poor numbers and failed to pick up momentum on the second day as well.

Why does this story matter?

After the success of the Disney+ Hotstar show, The Night Manager, expectations from Roy Kapur were skyrocketing.

Although the Malang actor received praise for his performance, the film overall failed to impress the audience.

It is noteworthy that the recent South-to-Bollywood remakes have not done well at the box office, including Bholaa, the official remake of Kaithi, and Shehzada (a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo).

'Gumraah' Day 2 box office collections

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, there was hardly any buzz around the crime thriller prior to its release, and a low box-office opening was always on the cards. On its first Saturday, i.e., the second day, the film could only mint Rs. 1.25 crore at the domestic box office, according to early estimates. On day one, the film earned about Rs. 1.5 crore.

Movies currently dominating box office

Gumraah faced stiff competition from the movies that were released last week, including Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and Nani's Dasara. Devgn's directorial has picked up momentum in the second week, and in around 10 days, the film has earned approximately Rs. 69cr. Meanwhile, Nani's Dasara, which was released alongside Bholaa, is dominating the box office, and the total collections stand at around Rs. 73.75cr.

All about 'Gumraah'

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, Gumraah features Roy Kapur in a double role. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, who takes on the role of a no-nonsense police officer assigned to figure out who murdered a young man after two look-alikes are captured and accused of the crime. Gumraah also stars Ronit Roy and Deepak Kalra in supporting roles.