Revisiting Salman Khan's Eid release opening box office performances

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 09, 2023, 12:22 pm 2 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will release on April 21 on Eid

Salman Khan is all set to rule the audience's hearts yet again with his patented Eid slot! His upcoming multistarrer family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in the theaters on April 21, and fans' excitement is through the roof. Before its release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the opening box numbers of Khan's previous Eid releases. Let's take a look.

'Bharat' (2019)

Khan's last full-fledged Eid release was Bharat, which also starred Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, and Disha Patani, while Tabu was seen in a guest appearance. The family drama was praised for its soundtrack and high emotional quotient, with some comparing its narrative style to Tom Hanks's Forrest Gump. It grossed Rs. 42.3cr on its opening day and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

'Race 3' (2018)

The critically panned Race 3, directed by Remo D' Souza, was the third movie in the Race franchise after Race and Race 2. It underwent a complete rehash, with Saif Ali Khan being out of it and Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, and Saqib Saleem stepping in. It reportedly collected Rs. 29.17cr on its first day and can be watched on Prime Video, too.

'Tubelight' (2017)

Written and directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight was an average affair critically, but nonetheless, Bhaijaan's stardom helped the movie earn Rs. 21.15cr on the first day of its release. The film—which is now available on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video—co-starred Om Puri, Yashpal Sharma, Sohail Khan, and Zhu Zhu and was set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

'Sultan' (2016)

One of the best movies of Khan's career, Ali Abbas Zafar's Sultan opened to Rs. 36.54cr and was declared a superhit by the end of its run at the box office. Also starring Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Amit Sadh, and Kumud Mishra, the film starred both Khan and Sharma as Haryanvi wrestlers. The sports drama film is available on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2015)

Called Khan's career-best performance by critics and audiences, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is an emotionally resonant story about a Pakistani girl Munni, who gets stranded in India and saved by Khan's Bajrangi, who takes it upon himself to reunite her with her mother. The film also starred Puri, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharat Saxena, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and opened at Rs. 27.25cr. It is available on Hotstar.