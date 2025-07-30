1st Test: All-round New Zealand dominate Zimbabwe on Day 1

All-round New Zealand dominated Zimbabwe on Day 1 of the 1st Test being held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The hosts were bowled out for 149 after they opted to bat first. New Zealand pacer Matt Henry floored Zimbabwe with 6/39. Nathan Smith picked three wickets. In response, the Kiwis are 92/0 in 26 overs at stumps. Here's more.

Summary Summary of Day 1 Henry shone with six scalps as he was the wrecker-in-chief. He was well supported by Smith, who did well for his three wickets. The surface had enough in it for the bowlers and Zimbabwe's decision to bat first backfired. Craig Ervine (39) batted well and tried to resurrect the innings. Tafadzwa Tsiga managed 30. In response, Devon Conway and Will Young have remained unscathed.

Henry Henry floors Zimbabwe with 6/39 Henry helped New Zealand gain early momentum. He dismissed Brian Bennett in the 3rd over. Ben Curran was the next to depart in the 7th over. In the 27th over, Henry dismissed Nick Welch, who scored a 68-ball 27. And in the same over, all-rounder Sikandar Raza was sent back. Newman Nyamhuri was Henry's fifth wicket before Blessing Muzarabani became the final victim.

Stats 5th five-wicket haul in Tests In 31 Tests, Henry has raced to 126 scalps at 28.73. This was the pacer's 5th five-wicket haul in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 12 away Tests (home of opposition), Henry has 44 wickets at 34.72 with the help of two five-wicket hauls. Henry has posted the 2nd-best figures for New Zealand against Zimbabwe in Tests. Chris Martin (6/26 in 2012) leads the show.

Information Smith takes 3/20 from 14 overs Playing just his third Test, Smith now owns 10 wickets at 35.90. His economy rate of 5-plus remains on the higher side. However, he was solid versus Zimbabwe, picking 3/20 from 14 overs. He bowled 8 maidens.