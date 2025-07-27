Washington Sundar hammers his maiden century in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Washington Sundar hit a heroic hundred versus England on Day 5 of the 4th Test match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The southpaw came in when India were 188/3 with the dismissal of KL Rahul. Sundar added 34 runs alongside Shubman Gill before helping India earn a draw with a sensational unbeaten 203-run stand. India scored 425/4 in the 3rd innings.
Stand
A brilliant stand between Sundar and Jadeja
Sundar and Jadeja helped India get to 322/4 at tea. Both players reached their fifties and added 100 runs as a pair. Both players kept playing their normal game after tea and ate up balls to frustrate England. The occasional boundaries came by with Jadeja being the more acrive batter. England's bowling was ineffective and this was easy going as they got to hundreds.
Runs
5th fifty-plus score for Sundar in Tests
Sundar remained unbeaten on 101 from 206 balls. He hit nine fours and a six. In 12 Tests, Sundar has raced to 673 runs at 44.86 from 22 innings. In addition to a ton, he has also slammed 4 fifties. In the ongoing series, Sundar has amassed 205 runs from 3 Tests at 51.25.