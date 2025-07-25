Listing 150-plus opening stands for England in Manchester (Test cricket)
What's the story
England dominated India on the second day of the fourth Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester. The day's play was dominated by a massive 166-run opening partnership between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. The duo put up a solid stand after India posted 358/10 while batting first. On this note, let's look at the 150-plus opening stands for England in Tests in Manchester.
#3
Crawley & Duckett - 166 vs India, 2025
Duckett and Crawley started England's innings on a cautious note but later attacked Indian bowlers. The pair added 166 runs for the opening wicket before Ravindra Jadeja broke the stand by dismissing Crawley for 84 off 113 balls. Anshul Kamboj then claimed his maiden Test wicket by sending Duckett back to the pavilion for a well-made 94 off just 100 balls.
#2
Cowdrey & Richardson - 174 vs Australia, 1956
Openers Peter Richardson and Colin Cowdrey powered England on Day 1 of the 1956 Manchester Test against Australia. They added 174 runs before Cowdrey perished for 80 runs. However, Richardson (104) went on to hit a hundred as England finished at 459/10. The hosts later claimed an innings win as Jim Laker famously took 19 wickets in the game.
#1
Atherton & Gooch - 225 vs India, 1990
England openers Graham Gooch and Mike Atherton gave a hard time to Indian bowlers in the first innings of the 1990 Manchester affair. Both batters smashed hundreds and added 225 runs. While Gooch (116 off 163) was the first to perish, Atherton made 131 off 276 balls. Though England posted a mammoth 519/10, this game resulted in a draw.