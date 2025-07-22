Indian great backs Anshul Kamboj to shine in Test arena

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj has been included in India's Test squad for the ongoing series against England as a cover for injured players Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep. The 24-year-old is likely to make his debut in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 23. Former Indian spinner R Ashwin, who has witnessed Kamboj's talent firsthand while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) , believes he could be a great addition to the team if selected.

Performance review Ashwin praises regulalry interacts with Kamboj as CSK player Ashwin praised Kamboj's First-Class form and ability to bowl long spells, which he believes will be an asset in England. "People can say that Anshul Kamboj will be playing his first Test. But he was there with India A. He has been in cracking form in First-Class cricket," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. The former Indian spinner also highlighted Kamboj's impressive performance last season, where he averaged around 13 and even took 10 wickets in an innings.

Strategic advantage Kamboj's potential as a foil for Siraj and Bumrah Ashwin also stressed on Kamboj's potential to complement established bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. He said, "Anshul Kamboj knows how to bowl a long spell. You need that in England." The former Indian spinner added, "He will give you that control and can also chip in with the bat." Ashwin was particularly impressed by Kamboj's wrist position and upright seam delivery during IPL matches.

Tactical insight Kamboj's understanding of game plans sets him apart Ashwin also lauded Kamboj's understanding and execution of game plans, a trait not commonly found in fast bowlers. He compared him to legendary bowlers Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah. The former Indian spinner said, "The most appreciable thing about Anshul Kamboj is that he understands the plan." "It's not a trait a lot of fast bowlers have. Zaheer Khan was one of them—he was amazing. Jassi is another one," he added.

Debut anticipation Kamboj's debut likely in 4th Test against England Team India is likely to hand Kamboj his debut in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. He was seen practicing under the watchful eyes of men's senior selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar during a recent net session. Notably, Arshdeep has been officially ruled out of the Manchester game, while Akash's participation is uncertain. Hence, Kamboj could fill the gap in India's weakened pace attack for this crucial match.