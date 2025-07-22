Indian great backs Anshul Kamboj to shine in Test arena
What's the story
Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj has been included in India's Test squad for the ongoing series against England as a cover for injured players Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep. The 24-year-old is likely to make his debut in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 23. Former Indian spinner R Ashwin, who has witnessed Kamboj's talent firsthand while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), believes he could be a great addition to the team if selected.
Performance review
Ashwin praises regulalry interacts with Kamboj as CSK player
Ashwin praised Kamboj's First-Class form and ability to bowl long spells, which he believes will be an asset in England. "People can say that Anshul Kamboj will be playing his first Test. But he was there with India A. He has been in cracking form in First-Class cricket," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. The former Indian spinner also highlighted Kamboj's impressive performance last season, where he averaged around 13 and even took 10 wickets in an innings.
Strategic advantage
Kamboj's potential as a foil for Siraj and Bumrah
Ashwin also stressed on Kamboj's potential to complement established bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. He said, "Anshul Kamboj knows how to bowl a long spell. You need that in England." The former Indian spinner added, "He will give you that control and can also chip in with the bat." Ashwin was particularly impressed by Kamboj's wrist position and upright seam delivery during IPL matches.
Tactical insight
Kamboj's understanding of game plans sets him apart
Ashwin also lauded Kamboj's understanding and execution of game plans, a trait not commonly found in fast bowlers. He compared him to legendary bowlers Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah. The former Indian spinner said, "The most appreciable thing about Anshul Kamboj is that he understands the plan." "It's not a trait a lot of fast bowlers have. Zaheer Khan was one of them—he was amazing. Jassi is another one," he added.
Debut anticipation
Kamboj's debut likely in 4th Test against England
Team India is likely to hand Kamboj his debut in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. He was seen practicing under the watchful eyes of men's senior selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar during a recent net session. Notably, Arshdeep has been officially ruled out of the Manchester game, while Akash's participation is uncertain. Hence, Kamboj could fill the gap in India's weakened pace attack for this crucial match.
Journey
Journey of Anshul Kamboj
Kamboj, who hails from Haryana, started his journey with tennis-ball cricket. His talent was spotted when he played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2024 IPL season. Kamboj made his First-Class debut in February 2022, for Haryana against Tripura at Delhi's Palam A Stadium. As of now, the right-arm seamer owns 79 wickets from 24 FC games at an average of 22.88. His tally also includes a half-century from the bat (HS: 51*).