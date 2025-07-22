Nimisha Priya's death sentence canceled, evangelist thanks PM Modi

The death sentence of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen has been canceled after intense diplomatic efforts by Yemeni and Indian leaders, news agency ANI reported. Evangelist Dr KA Paul announced the news in a video message on Tuesday (local time), thanking all those involved in the process. He specifically thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in arranging diplomatic support for Priya's safe repatriation to India.

Diplomatic efforts Indian government facilitates Priya's repatriation The Indian government is also working on logistics for Priya's safe return from Sanaa prison to India through Oman, Jeddah, Egypt, Iran, or Turkiye. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been actively supporting her case and has appointed a lawyer to help Priya's family navigate Yemen's legal system. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said they are in touch with local authorities and her family to resolve the matter.

Religious intervention Grand Mufti's appeal for Priya's release Grand Mufti Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Kanthapuram also intervened in the matter, speaking to scholars in Yemen about Priya's release. He appealed for her release on humanitarian grounds and suggested compensation as an alternative to execution. The Grand Mufti's intervention came after reports that India's diplomatic efforts had postponed Priya's execution, which was originally scheduled for July 16.