Strong tremors jolt Delhi-NCR after 4.4-magnitude quake hits Haryana's Jhajjar
What's the story
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana, on Thursday at 9:04am, according to the National Center for Seismology. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. The tremors lasted for a few seconds, and no damage was reported.
Twitter Post
It was very scary, says NCR resident
#WATCH | An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana today at 9:04 am IST. Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025
A man in Delhi says, "We felt the tremors...It was really scary, my vehicle shook. It was really strong..." pic.twitter.com/0JbkUXmsj0
Earthquake
Tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR in March
Similar tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR in March when a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar. The quake that struck the Southeast Asian nation on March 28 killed some 3,800 people and injured over 5,000, according to UN estimates. The World Bank estimates overall damages at nearly $11 billion, and full reconstruction is projected to cost two to three times more.