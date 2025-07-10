Strong tremors jolt Delhi-NCR after 4.4-magnitude quake hits Haryana's Jhajjar   

#WATCH | An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana today at 9:04 am IST. Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. A man in Delhi says, "We felt the tremors...It was really scary, my vehicle shook. It was really strong..." pic.twitter.com/0JbkUXmsj0

Tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR in March

Similar tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR in March when a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar. The quake that struck the Southeast Asian nation on March 28 killed some 3,800 people and injured over 5,000, according to UN estimates. The World Bank estimates overall damages at nearly $11 billion, and full reconstruction is projected to cost two to three times more.