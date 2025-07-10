Strong tremors jolt Delhi-NCR after 4.4-magnitude quake hits Haryana's Jhajjar   

Page Loader
The tremors lasted for a few seconds

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 10, 2025
09:30 am
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana, on Thursday at 9:04am, according to the National Center for Seismology. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. The tremors lasted for a few seconds, and no damage was reported.

It was very scary, says NCR resident 

Tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR in March

Similar tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR in March when a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar. The quake that struck the Southeast Asian nation on March 28 killed some 3,800 people and injured over 5,000, according to UN estimates. The World Bank estimates overall damages at nearly $11 billion, and full reconstruction is projected to cost two to three times more.