United States President Donald Trump has once again taken credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan. He lamented not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts. "I won't get a Nobel Prize for stopping the war between India and Pakistan," he posted on Truth Social, his social media platform. "No, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do."

Ceasefire dispute What really happened India has repeatedly denied any US involvement in the peace talks with Pakistan. The tensions between the two nations were sparked after a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people. On May 7, India launched "Operation Sindoor," targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. On May 10, an understanding was reached to end hostilities after intense cross-border strikes. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani military officials were involved in these talks, without any third-party mediation.

Peace claims 'I stopped the war between Pakistan and India' Despite India's denial, Trump continues to claim credit for the ceasefire. He praised Modi and Pakistani officials for their roles in stopping the conflict. "I stopped the war between Pakistan... I think Modi is a fantastic man," he said earlier this week. He also complained that his efforts weren't covered by the press but added, "The people know."

Prize recommendation Pakistan recommends Trump for Nobel Peace Prize In light of his claims, the Pakistani government has decided to recommend Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. This is in recognition of his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis." The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded for efforts in arms control and disarmament, peace negotiation, democracy, and human rights, among other areas.