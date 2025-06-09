'Confident that mutual respect…understanding will continue': Yunus writes to Modi
What's the story
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has responded to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Eid-ul-Adha greetings.
In his letter, Yunus thanked PM Modi for his "thoughtful" message and emphasized the "shared values" between the two nations.
He expressed hope that mutual respect and understanding would continue to guide India and Bangladesh in working together for their peoples' welfare.
Cultural heritage
Modi's message on Eid-ul-Adha
In his letter dated June 4, PM Modi had described Eid-ul-Adha as an "integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India."
He emphasized the festival's timeless values of sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood.
The exchange of greetings comes amid strained relations between India and Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina's ouster in August 2024.
Political tensions
Political situation in Bangladesh
After Hasina's party, the Awami League, was banned in May 2025, Dhaka accused New Delhi of interfering in its politics.
The political unrest has also affected economic ties, as Bangladesh faces a $10 billion trade deficit with India.
On top of it, the country is facing internal turmoil over wage demands and orders allowing public servants to be fired for misconduct without going through lengthy procedures.
Diplomatic gesture
Bangladesh election in 2026
Opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have been pushing for polls by December 2025, warning continued support for the interim government would be "difficult" without a definitive schedule.
Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman also supported year-end elections amid fears of political gridlock.
On Friday, Yunus announced that Bangladesh will hold its national elections "on any day in the first half of April 2026."