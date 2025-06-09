Israel intercepts Gaza-bound aid ship; detains Greta Thunberg, other activists
What's the story
The Israeli military has intercepted and boarded a Gaza-bound aid ship named "Madleen," detaining those onboard.
The vessel set sail from Sicily a week ago and was organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), carrying 12 activists from different countries.
Among them was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament.
After being boarded by Israeli forces, the ship was redirected toward Israeli shores, AFP reported.
Official statement
Israel's foreign ministry calls vessel a 'selfie yacht'
Israel had repeatedly vowed to prevent the relief boat from reaching Gaza, describing it as a "selfie yacht" carrying "celebrities."
They are expected to return to their home countries soon.
A video released by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed Israeli Navy personnel communicating with the ship, stating that "the maritime zone off Gaza is closed due to a legal naval blockade."
Twitter Post
Israel Foreign Ministry's post on X
The Israeli Navy is currently communicating with the “selfie yacht”. Using an international civilian communication system, the Israeli Navy has instructed the “selfie yacht” to change its course due to its approach toward a restricted area. pic.twitter.com/KnSqWrsXU2— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 8, 2025
Activists' claim
Calls for international support to ensure activists' safety
Meanwhile, in its post on Telegram, the FFC, a coalition of humanitarian groups behind the campaign, posted, "Connection...lost on the 'Madleen.' Israeli army has boarded the vessel."
The FFC claimed that the activists were "kidnapped" by Israeli forces and is calling for international support to ensure their safety.
The FFC also shared a pre-recorded video message from Thunberg, saying, "If you see this video, we have been...kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel."
Aid shipment
Aid on 'Madleen' and reason behind interception
The "Madleen" was carrying a symbolic shipment of humanitarian aid, including rice and baby formula, a Reuters report said.
Israel's foreign ministry confirmed that this aid would be transferred to Gaza through official channels.
The interception was ordered by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz over national security concerns about preventing weapons transfers to Hamas.
"To the antisemitic Greta and her Hamas-propaganda-spouting friends, I say clearly: You'd better turn back, because you will not reach Gaza," Katz said.
Twitter Post
UN Special Rapporteur calls for more efforts to break siege
While #Madleen must be released immediately, every Mediterranean port should send boats with aid, solidarity, and humanity to Gaza. They shall sail together—united, they will be unstoppable.#BreakingTheSiege is a legal duty for states, and a moral imperative for all of us. pic.twitter.com/FeaD1Fq4Dk— Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) June 9, 2025
Nationalities
Who was aboard the Madleen
The 12 activists on board the Freedom Flotilla yacht include:
Baptiste Andre (France)
Rima Hassan (France)
Pascal Maurieras (France)
Reva Viard (France)
Yanis Mhamdi (France)
Omar Faiad (France)
Şuayb Ordu (Turkey)
Greta Thunberg (Sweden)
Yasemin Acar (Germany)
Marco Pepijn (The Netherlands)
Thiago Ávila (Brazil)
Sergio Toribio (Spain)
People reacted on social media with comments, with one user saying, "A thousand Madleen boats every day. Start today."