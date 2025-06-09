What's the story

The Israeli military has intercepted and boarded a Gaza-bound aid ship named "Madleen," detaining those onboard.

The vessel set sail from Sicily a week ago and was organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), carrying 12 activists from different countries.

Among them was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament.

After being boarded by Israeli forces, the ship was redirected toward Israeli shores, AFP reported.