Maldives bans entry to Israeli passport holders amid Gaza war
What's the story
The Maldives has officially banned Israeli passport holders from entering its territory. The decision comes in light of Israel's action in the ongoing Gaza conflict.
President Mohamed Muizzu ratified the amendment to the country's immigration law, after it was approved by parliament on Tuesday.
The new provision specifically prohibits visitors with Israeli passports from entering Maldives.
Official statement
Government's firm stance against Israel
The Maldivian government has justified its decision saying that it is a firm stance against what it sees as ongoing genocide by Israel against the Palestinians.
"The ratification reflects the government's firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people," said an official announcement from President Muizzu's office.
Rejection
Israel's response to genocide allegations
Israel has always denied allegations of genocide, claiming its right to self-defence under international law.
The most recent conflict was sparked in the wake of a cross-border Hamas attack from Gaza on October 7, 2023.
The Israeli foreign ministry, as well as the consular office in Colombo, have not responded to requests for comments regarding Maldives's ban.
Economic implications
Tourism impact and future projections
Tourism is the lifeline for the Maldivian economy, accounting for about 21% of its GDP. In 2024, tourism raked in a whopping $5.6 billion for the island nation.
Despite the ongoing global uncertainty arising from a multitude of factors, the Maldives is expected to make around $5 billion from tourism this year. However, it is still unclear how the ban on Israeli passport holders will impact these numbers in the future.