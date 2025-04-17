What's the story

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama's brother, Craig Robinson, recently confessed he was not a fan of her relationship with Barack Obama at first.

On Wednesday's episode of their IMO podcast, Robinson opened up about his doubts regarding the couple when they first started dating.

He remembered thinking, "So Mich starts to date Barack, and we don't know who this guy is, we're just like, 'Barack? Who's got a name like Barack?'"