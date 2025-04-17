Why Michelle Obama's brother initially doubted her relationship with Barack
What's the story
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama's brother, Craig Robinson, recently confessed he was not a fan of her relationship with Barack Obama at first.
On Wednesday's episode of their IMO podcast, Robinson opened up about his doubts regarding the couple when they first started dating.
He remembered thinking, "So Mich starts to date Barack, and we don't know who this guy is, we're just like, 'Barack? Who's got a name like Barack?'"
Family reactions
Robinson's doubts and his mother's reaction to Barack
Robinson also recalled their mother Miriam Robinson's reaction when Obama first introduced Barack to them.
"I remember mom's first thing was, 'Oh, at least he's tall!'" he said. "That was her first thing she said, because Mich was usually posting up her other boyfriends."
Despite these reactions, Robinson himself admitted he thought it wouldn't last.
"And I said to myself, 'Too bad it's not going to last.'"
Lasting bond
Obama proved her brother wrong with a lasting marriage
Despite her brother's skepticism, Obama and Barack have been married for over three decades. They had tied the knot in October 1992 and are parents to two daughters, Malia and Sasha.
Robinson's revelation about his initial doubts comes in the wake of recent divorce rumors surrounding the couple.
Speculation about their marriage surfaced after Barack attended several high-profile events without his wife by his side.
Speculation addressed
Obama addressed divorce rumors, explained her decision to step back
Earlier this month, Obama also addressed the online divorce rumors on Sophia Bush's Work in Progress podcast. She explained why she chose to step back from the spotlight.
"The interesting thing is that when I say 'no,' for the most part, people are like, 'I get it,' and I'm OK." The former First Lady also spoke about how women struggle with disappointing people and how her decision had others assume she and Barack were divorcing.