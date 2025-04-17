US: California becomes first state to sue Trump over tariffs
What's the story
California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump's administration, over his recent tariffs which have rattled global trade.
This is the first time a state in the country has taken legal action over such levies.
The lawsuit challenges an emergency power which Trump claimed gave him the authority to impose these tariffs, which are presently at 10% on most countries and 145% on China.
Reason
Why is California suing?
California, the world's fifth-largest economy, houses a large chunk of US manufacturing and agriculture.
The state produces almost 82% of the world's almonds and is also the only producer of artichokes, olives, figs, walnuts, and raisins in the United States.
Newsom argued California has been "disproportionately affected" by these tariffs. He said this was why his state would lead the charge against these levies on behalf of 40 million Americans.
Legal argument
Legal basis of the lawsuit
The lawsuit claims Trump abused the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose these tariffs. It argues such powers don't lie with him but with US Congress.
The suit cites US Supreme Court rulings against the Joe Biden administration's efforts to forgive student debt, hinting a similar legal precedent could bolster their case.
Newsom was confident of their position, saying if the Supreme Court is "consistent, then this lawsuit is a lock" for California.
Official stance
White House's response
The White House dismissed the lawsuit, reiterating that tariffs are required to tackle "this national emergency that's decimating America's industries." White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai slammed Newsom for concentrating on suing Trump instead of tackling California's crime rate, homelessness, and cost of living.