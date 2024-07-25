In short Simplifying... In short Former President Obama has reportedly refrained from endorsing Kamala Harris due to perceived incompetence, instead favoring Senator Mark Kelly as the Democratic nominee.

This comes as President Biden withdraws from the race, disrupting Trump's campaign strategy which had focused on Biden's age and mental acuity.

Now, Harris steps up as the new Democratic presidential nominee amidst calls for Biden's complete resignation.

Why hasn't Obama endorsed Harris yet

Report reveals why Obama hasn't endorsed 'incompetent' Kamala Harris

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:24 am Jul 25, 202410:24 am

What's the story Former United States President Barack Obama reportedly harbors reservations about Vice President Kamala Harris's ability to defeat Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, according to a report in the New York Post. The report says that Obama has refrained from endorsing Harris due to concerns about her competence and capacity to handle future challenges. "Obama's very upset because he knows she can't win," a source close to US President Joe Biden's family reportedly said.

US report

'Obama knows she's incompetent...'

"Obama knows she's just incompetent...the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her," the source said. "When you are running for president, there are things you can and can't say." The source added that Obama's goal was to remove Biden, with George Clooney's article urging him to step aside being part of the plan.

Statement

Obama wanted Mark Kelly as presidential nominee: Report

Obama wanted Arizona Senator Mark Kelly "at the top of the ticket" for the Democratic National Convention, the source added. "Obama is furious, things haven't gone his way, which is why he is not joining in the Democratic Party's support of Harris," the source added. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Biden in his first address to the nation after withdrawing from the presidential race praised his "tough" and "capable" Vice President Harris who will be the new Democratic presidential nominee.

Twitter Post

Watch: President Biden's address here

Campaign affected

Biden's withdrawal disrupts Trump's campaign strategy

Notably, Biden's withdrawal has disrupted the campaign strategy of Trump, who had previously focused on attacking the President's age and mental acuity. Now, at 78, Trump is the oldest candidate in US history. Shortly after Biden's speech, Trump said in an X post, "Crooked Joe Biden's Oval Office speech was barely understandable, and sooo bad!" To recall, Republicans have urged Biden to resign entirely, arguing that "if he isn't fit to stand for reelection...he isn't fit to serve as president."