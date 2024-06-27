In brief Simplifying... In brief The first presidential debate between Biden and Trump, moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, will take place without a studio audience to maximize speaking time.

The topics are undisclosed but may include border security, immigration, abortion rights, and concerns about the candidates' ages and health.

Following this, a second debate will be hosted by ABC News in September, deviating from the traditional three debates. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Biden and Trump to face off on Thursday

Biden, Trump's first presidential debate coming up: What to know

By Chanshimla Varah 12:40 pm Jun 27, 202412:40 pm

What's the story After months of trading barbs, current President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump will face off in their first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle. The Democratic and Republican leaders will take the debate stage in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday evening, five months before the vote on November 5. The debate will begin at 9:00pm local time (01:00 GMT) at CNN's studios in Atlanta and be simulcast on other networks, including CBS.

Debate details

CNN sets stage for Biden-Trump debate

The debate will exclusively feature Biden and Trump, as all non-major party candidates failed to meet the June 20 deadline set by CNN for ballot access and polling requirements. To participate in the debate, contenders had to meet a number of requirements. This includes having their name on enough state ballots to meet the Electoral College threshold required to win the presidency, as well as receiving at least 15% support in four separate nationwide polls of registered and likely voters.

Audience absence

Debate to take place without studio audience

The debate will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash without a studio audience. This decision was made "to ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate." Both Biden and Trump have agreed to stand behind podiums, and their microphones turned off until it is their respective turns to speak. "While no props or pre-written notes will be allowed...candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water," CNN said.

Broadcast details

Expected topic for debate

CNN has not disclosed the topics for discussion, but some likely issues include border security, immigration, abortion rights, and voter concerns about Biden and Trump's ages and health. Trump's criminal conviction in a case relating to a "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, the conviction of the president's son, Hunter Biden, the economy, Israel's war in Gaza, are other likely topics.

Future debates

Second presidential debate scheduled for September

After the CNN-hosted event, Biden and Trump will participate in one more debate. This second debate will be hosted by ABC News on September 10. The two campaigns have deviated from the tradition of three debates organized by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, opting instead for two debates hosted by news organizations. A vice presidential debate could also take place on either July 23 or August 13.