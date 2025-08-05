Emma Raducanu hires Rafael Nadal's ex-coach Francisco Roig: Details here

Tennis star Emma Raducanu has appointed Francisco Roig, Rafael Nadal 's long-time coach, as her head coach until this season's end. The 57-year-old brings nearly two decades of experience and has been instrumental in all of Nadal's 22 Grand Slam victories. He also coached Matteo Berrettini recently. He will be Raducanu's eighth full-time coach the 2021 season, indicating a renewed focus on stability and technical growth.

Coaching history Raducanu's coaching saga Before Roig, Raducanu had been working with Mark Petchey, a former player and broadcaster, since March. Despite his contribution to her recent resurgence, Petchey's media commitments made a full-time role impossible. After a trial period post-Wimbledon, Raducanu signed Roig ahead of the Cincinnati Open. The aim is to claim a seeded spot at the 2025 US Open.

Coach's profile Roig's coaching history and recent stint with Nadal Roig joined Nadal's coaching team in 2005 as an alternate coach with Toni Nadal. He later worked under Carlos Moya and Marc Lopez before parting ways with Nadal in December 2022. He bowed out after a 17-year partnership. A former professional player himself, Roig was known for his psychological support throughout his tenure. He has a 64-96 win-loss record in men's singles.