Emma Raducanu hires Rafael Nadal's ex-coach Francisco Roig: Details here
What's the story
Tennis star Emma Raducanu has appointed Francisco Roig, Rafael Nadal's long-time coach, as her head coach until this season's end. The 57-year-old brings nearly two decades of experience and has been instrumental in all of Nadal's 22 Grand Slam victories. He also coached Matteo Berrettini recently. He will be Raducanu's eighth full-time coach the 2021 season, indicating a renewed focus on stability and technical growth.
Coaching history
Raducanu's coaching saga
Before Roig, Raducanu had been working with Mark Petchey, a former player and broadcaster, since March. Despite his contribution to her recent resurgence, Petchey's media commitments made a full-time role impossible. After a trial period post-Wimbledon, Raducanu signed Roig ahead of the Cincinnati Open. The aim is to claim a seeded spot at the 2025 US Open.
Coach's profile
Roig's coaching history and recent stint with Nadal
Roig joined Nadal's coaching team in 2005 as an alternate coach with Toni Nadal. He later worked under Carlos Moya and Marc Lopez before parting ways with Nadal in December 2022. He bowed out after a 17-year partnership. A former professional player himself, Roig was known for his psychological support throughout his tenure. He has a 64-96 win-loss record in men's singles.
Information
Raducanu eyes a comeback
Roig will now coach Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open as a qualifier. However, she has not crossed the fourth round at Grand Slams ever since. Raducanu, who is 21-15 in the season, will vie for a comeback under Roig.