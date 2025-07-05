Iga Swiatek advances to 4th round at Wimbledon 2025: Stats

Polish women's singles tennis star, Iga Swiatek , has reached the Wimbledon 2025 4th round on Saturday. Swiatek, who is the 8th seed, defeated Danielle Collins in straight sets on Centre Court. Swiatek won the contest 6-2, 6-3 to march on and keep her dream on for a sixth Grand Slam title. Here we present further details and key stats.

Numbers 96-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams Swiatek, who is chasing her maiden Wimbledon title, has reached the 4th round here for the 3rd time in six attempts. She has raced to a win-loss record of 14-5 at Wimbledon. Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek owns a 96-20 win-loss record. Swiatek is a four-time French Open winner and a one-time US Open champion. In 2025, her Slam win-loss record reads 13-2.

Details Match stats and H2H record Swiatek and Collins both doled out 2 aces each. In terms of double faults, Swiatek committed one to Collins' three. Swiatek clocked an 83% win on the 1st serve and 61% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/10 break points. This was the 10th meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour. Swiatek leads the show 8-2.