Iga Swiatek advances to 4th round at Wimbledon 2025: Stats
What's the story
Polish women's singles tennis star, Iga Swiatek, has reached the Wimbledon 2025 4th round on Saturday. Swiatek, who is the 8th seed, defeated Danielle Collins in straight sets on Centre Court. Swiatek won the contest 6-2, 6-3 to march on and keep her dream on for a sixth Grand Slam title. Here we present further details and key stats.
Numbers
96-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Swiatek, who is chasing her maiden Wimbledon title, has reached the 4th round here for the 3rd time in six attempts. She has raced to a win-loss record of 14-5 at Wimbledon. Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek owns a 96-20 win-loss record. Swiatek is a four-time French Open winner and a one-time US Open champion. In 2025, her Slam win-loss record reads 13-2.
Details
Match stats and H2H record
Swiatek and Collins both doled out 2 aces each. In terms of double faults, Swiatek committed one to Collins' three. Swiatek clocked an 83% win on the 1st serve and 61% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/10 break points. This was the 10th meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour. Swiatek leads the show 8-2.
Records
Records made by Polish star Swiatek
As per Opta, Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are the only two players able to reach the 4th round at each of the last four women's singles Grand Slam events (since US Open 2024). Swiatek holds now the 11th-highest winning percentage in women's singles Grand Slam events in the Open Era (82.8%, 96-20), surpassing Martina Hingis (82.7%) - min. two events played.