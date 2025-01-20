What's the story

Polish tennis star, Iga Swiatek, has made it to the Australian Open quarter-finals for the second time.

The No. 2 seed accomplished the feat by crushing Eva Lys 6-0, 6-1 in a little less than an hour on the Rod Laver Arena.

This is yet another milestone in Swiatek's career as she continues her quest for the World No. 1 ranking.

