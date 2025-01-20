Iga Swiatek advances to Australian Open quarter-finals: Key stats
What's the story
Polish tennis star, Iga Swiatek, has made it to the Australian Open quarter-finals for the second time.
The No. 2 seed accomplished the feat by crushing Eva Lys 6-0, 6-1 in a little less than an hour on the Rod Laver Arena.
This is yet another milestone in Swiatek's career as she continues her quest for the World No. 1 ranking.
Here's more.
Tournament record
Swiatek's impressive performance in Australian Open
Swiatek has been phenomenal in the tournament, having lost just 11 games in her first four matches.
Seven of those were given away in her first round against Katerina Siniakova.
Despite the slight hiccup, the five-time major champion continues to be a strong candidate for the No. 1 spot in the world tennis rankings.
Ranking race
Swiatek's quest for World No.1 ranking intensifies
Meanwhile, the race for the World No.1 ranking is heating up. Swiatek is looking to dethrone current titleholder Aryna Sabalenka.
The result will depend on how Sabalenka performs against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Tuesday's quarter-final.
If both players win their respective quarter-finals, Sabalenka will have to reach the final to stay ahead of Swiatek.
Information
21-6 win-loss record at Australian Open
Swiatek has raced to a 21-6 win-loss record at the Australian Open. She is a one-time semi-finalist here. The five-time Grand Slam champion owns an 87-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
Do you know?
Unique record for the Pole
As per Opta, Swiatek is the youngest player to achieve their 10th Women's Singles QFs in Major events since Svetlana Kuznetsova at the Australian Open 2009.
Information
Here are the match stats
Swiatek doled out three aces compared to her opponent's none. Both players committed two double faults each. Swiatek had an 82% win on the first serve and 78% win on the 2nd. She also converted 5/9 break points. Swiatek struck 28 winners to Lys' seven. She clocked 18 unforced errors, compared to Lys' 15.
