Elena Rybakina wins her second career title in Australia: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:50 pm Jan 07, 202402:50 pm

Elena Rybakina overcame Aryna Sabalenka to win the 2024 Brisbane International title (Photo credit: X/@WTA)

Elena Rybakina overcame Aryna Sabalenka to win the 2024 Brisbane International title on Sunday. Rybakina won the contest 6-0, 6-3 to claim her sixth WTA career honor. Notably, this is Rybakina's second title in Australia. Before this, she had captured the 2020 title in Hobart. Rybakina's win also ended Sabalenka's 15-match winning streak on Australian soil. Here are the key stats.

Rybakina dominates the show to capture second honor in Australia

Rybakina, who lost to Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 Australian Open, got her revenge in a dominating display of tennis. She claimed her third hard-court title and first since defeating Sabalenka to win Indian Wells in 2023. Earlier, her first WTA title in Australia saw her overcome fourth seed Zhang Shuai in a 7-6, 6-3. Notably, she had served 10 aces.

A third win for Rybakina over Sabalenka

Rybakina and Sabalenka met for the eighth time on the WTA Tour. Rybakina has claimed just her third win over Sabalenka (3-5). Sabalenka had won the pair's last meeting at the 2023 WTA Finals. Notably, Sabalenka had started the rivalry with four successive wins before Rybakina tasted success in the final of the 2023 Indian Wells. She also beat Sabalenka in 2023 Beijing (quarter-finals).

A look at the match stats

Sabalenka doled out seven aces compared to Rybakina's three, who didn't commit a single double fault. Rybakina had a 73% win on the first serve and a 60% win on the second. She also converted 5/7 break points.

Unique records scripted in this match

As per Opta, for the first time a WTA top-three ranked player lost an opening set 6-0 in a final since 2021 when Ashleigh Barty lost the first set 6-0 to Sabalenka in Madrid. Since 2000, Rybakina has been the third player to drop three games against a WTA top-three player (final), after Serena Williams (Australian Open 2007) and Flavia Pennetta (Indian Wells 2014).

15th WTA event final for Rybakina

Rybakina featured in her 15th WTA event final. She now owns a 6-9 record in finals. Since 2020, when Rybakina reached her maiden final in Bucharest, only Iga Swiatek (21) and Sabalenka (19) have reached more finals.

Decoding Rybakina's journey in the tourney

Rybakina started the 2024 Brisbane International tournament by beating Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-1. Elise Mertens was Rybakina's next victim. Rybakina won this duel 6-1, 6-0. Anastasia Potapova handed a walkover after trailing 1-6 versus Rybakina next. In the semis, Rybakina beat Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-2. And now she breezed past Sabalenka. Interestingly, Rybakina served 25 aces in the tournament.