2023 US Open, Dominic Stricker stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 31, 2023 | 02:26 am 2 min read

Dominic Stricker went on to earn a dramatic five-set win against Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

Dominic Stricker went on to earn a dramatic five-set win against Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the 2023 US Open. Stricker won 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 6-3 to reach the third round at a major for the first time. The 21-year-old, who is making his debut in New York, stood tall in the four-hour, 10-minute clash. Here's more.

Match stats and H2H record

Tsitsipas clocked 22 aces compared to Stricker's 11. Both players committed six double faults each. Stricker had a 72% win on the first serve and a 65% win on the second. He converted 6/13 break points. In terms of the head-to-head, the tally reads 1-1.

Stricker joins Federer and Wawrinka in this unique Swiss club

As per Opta, Stricker is the third Swiss player in the Open Era to win a men's singles five-setter at the US Open versus a top-10 player after Roger Federer (vs Andre Agassi in 2004) and Stan Wawrinka (vs Mariano Puerta in 2005).

'I am going to enjoy the rest of the day'

"I came out today pretty well. I felt good from the first set on. It was a tough battle but I am just super happy right now," Stricker said after the match. "I am going to enjoy the rest of the day and then I will recover for the next round," the youngster added.

Tsitsipas's poor run at the Flushing Meadows continues

Tsitsipas's poor run at the Flushing Meadows continued. He has a 6-6 win-loss record here, having suffered a second-round exit for the second time. Notably, he suffered a shock first-round exit in New York against Daniel Elahi Galan last year. As per ATP, he has now failed to make the second week at the US Open in six attempts.

