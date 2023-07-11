Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova reaches her second Grand Slam semi-final

Written by Parth Dhall July 11, 2023 | 08:02 pm 1 min read

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova beat fourth seed Jessica Pegula to reach the semi-final of 2023 Wimbledon on July 11. The former bounced back from a second-set defeat and won 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a rain-curtailed fixture at Court 1. Vondrousova, who earlier qualified for her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final, has reached the penultimate match at Grand Slams for the second time.

A look at the match stats

Vondrousova won a total of 90 points and 24 winners in the match. She struck more aces (7) than that of Pegula (0). The former had a win percentage of 68 and 32 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 44% of the receiving points. Notably, Pegula covered a distance of 3,651.8 meters throughout the match.

