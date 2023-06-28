Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic can break these records

Written by Parth Dhall June 28, 2023

Novak Djokovic eyes his 24th Grand Slam title

The 2023 Wimbledon will be underway on July 3 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. World number two Novak Djokovic will enter the grass-court Grand Slam as the defending champion. He won a record seventh title in 2022 after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios. With another trophy, Djokovic can equal the all-time record of legend Roger Federer. Here are the records he can break.

Why does this story matter?

Djokovic is the favorite to win the upcoming Wimbledon. He has won the last four Wimbledon titles (2018-2022). Overall, it was his seventh title at the grass-court Grand Slam. If the Serb wins again, then he will draw level with Federer, who won eight Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. Federer clinched the Wimbledon title in 2003-2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017.

Djokovic can match another record of Federer

At present, Federer and Bjorn Borg jointly hold the record for the most consecutive Wimbledon titles (5). Borg won between 1976 and 1980, while Federer won between 2003 and 2007. Djokovic could equal these legends with another title this year.

Djokovic is unbeaten at Grand Slams in 2023

Djokovic has been in sensational form in 2023 by winning the Australian Open and the French Open. Therefore, his win-loss record remains 14-0 at the Grand Slams this year. Overall, he started the year dominantly by winning the Adelaide International. He defeated USA's Sebastian Korda in the finals. Djokovic has a 31-4 win-loss record, having bagged three trophies this year.

Djokovic eyes the Calendar Slam

A Calendar Grand Slam is a momentous achievement in tennis. It happens when a tennis player wins all four Grand Slams in a calendar year. Only five players have achieved this feat- Don Budge (1938), Maureen Connolly (1953), Rod Laver (1963, 1969), Margaret Court (1970), and Steffi Graf (1988). Djokovic can be the third male singles player to achieve the feat.

Djokovic missed it in 2021

Djokovic had a golden opportunity to complete the Calendar Slam in 2021 but fell short. It was mostly fatigue that played a role in his defeat against Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open final. He defeated the Russian at the Australian Open, followed by a win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open. He defeated Matteo Berrettini in the finals of Wimbledon.

Djokovic can equal Court

Djokovic clinched his 23rd career Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 French Open. Courtesy of this, he surpassed Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slams to date. Djokovic is already the most successful men's singles player. At Roland Garros, he equaled Serena Williams, who also has 23 majors. At the US Open, the former can emulate Court, who sits atop with 24 majors.

