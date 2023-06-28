Sports

Duleep Trophy: Dhruv Shorey slams a century for North Zone

Written by Parth Dhall June 28, 2023 | 04:18 pm 2 min read

Shorey smashed a 211-ball 135 for North Zone

Delhi batter Dhruv Shorey hammered a quickfire century on Day 1 of the 2023 Duleep Trophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. He smashed a 211-ball 135 for North Zone against North East Zone as the latter elected to field. Shorey's century got NZONE past the 200-run mark after they were reduced to 162/4. He became the first centurion of the 2023 Duleep Trophy.

A look at his knock

NZONE openers Shorey and Prashant Chopra added 80 runs after NEZONE elected to field. However, the former and Ankit Kalsi departed in quick succession. Shorey then added crucial runs with Ankit Kalsi before taking NZONE past 200. The senior opener reached three figures shortly after the lunch break. Kishan Singha dismissed Shorey (135) in the final session. Shorey smashed 22 fours.

Shorey slams his 11th FC ton

Shorey now has 11 centuries in First-Class cricket. Standing in his 51st FC match, the right-handed batter has gone past 3,800 runs in the format. Shorey averages over 55 and has 16 half-centuries in red-ball cricket. He is coming off an incredible Ranji Trophy season (2022/23) where he slammed 859 runs at an average of 95.44. He was Delhi's highest run-scorer in the season.

Shorey attained this feat in Ranji Trophy

Shorey slammed an unbeaten 252 off 315 balls for Delhi against Assam in the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy. The right-handed registered the third-highest score by an Indian while carrying the bat in a First-Class inning.

How Shorey rose to prominence

Shorey burst onto domestic cricket in February 2013 (Delhi vs J&K, List A match). A month later, he played his maiden T20 match (Delhi vs Haryana). He had to wait for another two years to earn his maiden First-Class call-up. He finally featured in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy in a match against Odisha. Shorey impressed with a quickfire 62 in the second innings.

