Sunil Chhetri becomes joint-top scorer in SAFF Championship history: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 28, 2023 | 03:51 pm 2 min read

Chhetri has been in supreme form in the ongoing tourney, scoring in three successive games (Photo credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

Veteran Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri was once again among the goals as his side played out a 1-1 draw against Kuwait in the 2023 SAFF Championship group encounter on Tuesday. Chhetri has been in supreme form in the ongoing tourney, scoring in three successive games. He has now become the joint-top scorer in SAFF Championship history. Here we decode his stats.

Chhettri's form in the 2023 SAFF Championship

The 38-year-old striker has gone from strength to strength in this year's tournament. Chhetri opened his 2023 SAFF Championship campaign with a stunning hat-trick as India thrashed Pakistan 4-0 in the opener. He was instrumental in India's 2-0 victory over Nepal, scoring the first goal in the 61st minute from Naorem Mahesh Singh's cross. He scored in the first-half extra-time against Kuwait on Tuesday.

Chhetri equals Ali Ashfaq's SAFF Championship goals tally

Chhetri netted in the dying minutes of the first half from an inch-perfect corner kick from Anirudh Thapa. He has now equaled Maldives's Ali Ashfaq, in terms of the SAFF Championship goals tally (23). Former Indian legend Bhaichung Bhutia netted 12 goals in the tournament.

92 international goals for Chhetri

38-year-old Chhetri once again turned up for the Blue Tigers when they needed him the most. Chhetri has now scored 92 international goals in men's football. He is the fourth-highest goal-scorer in international football. Only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (123), former Iran striker Ali Daei (109), and Argentinian icon Lionel Messi (103) are above Chhetri in terms of goals in men's international football.

Chhetri has scored in four successive matches

With his goal against Kuwait, Chhetri has now scored in four successive matches for India in all competitions. He scored a goal in the Intercontinental Cup final against Lebanon which India won 2-0. He has now scored in three successive SAFF matches as mentioned above.

