Manchester City win the treble: Their 2022-23 season in stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 11, 2023 | 07:34 pm 4 min read

City claimed a historic treble, matching Manchester United's feat of 1998-99 among English teams (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Manchester City enjoyed a terrific 2022-23 season, finishing with the UEFA Champions League honor after overcoming Inter 1-0 in Istanbul. City claimed a historic treble, matching Manchester United's feat of 1998-99 among English teams. City won a third successive Premier League honor, besides lifting the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola's side finished as the top scorers among clubs in Europe's big five leagues.

Why does this story matter?

Man City had to dig deep and fight hard in what was a nervy contest against Inter. Notably, they got the job done and scripted history in what was a splendid campaign. The only trophy that eluded City was a major European honor and Guardiola delivered the same finally. City's 2022-23 side will be remembered for ages and compared with the best teams.

City end the season with 151 goals

City scored 151 goals and conceded 46 across competitions. In the season-opening Community Shield, they lost 3-1. City topped the Premier League, scoring 94 goals and conceding 33. In the FA Cup, they managed 19 goals, besides conceding one. In the Carabao Cup, City scored five and conceded four. In the Champions League, they scored the highest number of goals (32) and conceded five.

Just seven defeats across competitions in 2022-23

City ended up playing 61 matches in all competitions this season (including the Community Shield versus Liverpool). Guardiola's side tasted 44 wins, 10 draws, and just seven defeats. City had a win percentage of 72.13.

City win the Champions League undefeated

City finished Group G with four wins and two draws. City were placed alongside Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and FC Copenhagen in Group G. In the knockout stages, City beat RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate (D1 W1). In the quarters, City tamed Bayern Munich 4-1 (W1 D1). In the semis, they defeated Real Madrid 5-1 (D1 W1). Altogether, City clocked eight wins and five draws.

Unique goal-scoring records

As per BBC, Man City scored three or more goals in 31 games in all competitions this season. City hammered three-plus goals in 20 games in the Premier League. City have now scored 150-plus goals in four different seasons, including three times under Guardiola. City smashed a whopping 100 goals at the Etihad this season, equaling their record set in 2018-19.

Ninth top-flight honor, seventh FA Cup, and maiden UCL trophy

City won their seventh Premier League title and the ninth English top-flight trophy (1936-37, 1967-68, 2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23). City won their seventh FA Cup trophy after overcoming neighbors Manchester United 2-1. City's FA Cup wins have come in 1903-04, 1933-34, 1955-56, 1968-69, 2010-11, 2018-19, and 2022-23. City then lifted their maiden European Cup/Champions League honor.

Guardiola scripts history with two European trebles

Guardiola has become the first manager in European football history to complete the treble twice. His first treble win came with FC Barcelona in 2008-09, when they won the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League. Meanwhile, Guardiola is now the second manager in English club football to win a historic treble after Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man City join these English clubs

City have become just the sixth English side to win the European Cup/Champions League after Liverpool (6), Manchester United (3), Chelsea (2), Nottingham Forest (2), and Aston Villa (1). City are also just the fourth English team to win the Champions League after Manchester United (1999 and 2008), Liverpool (2005 and 2019), and Chelsea (2012 and 2021).

Haaland scores 52 goals for Man City

Erling Haaland finished with 36 goals in the Premier League, the most by a player in a single season ever. He also managed eight assists and with 44 goal contributions in a season, he equaled the record of former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Haaland smashed 12 goals in the Champions League (highest), besides three in the FA Cup, and one in the League Cup.

De Bruyne tops the assists chart

Kevin De Bruyne registered a staggering 28 assists for City in all competitions. He assisted 16 times in the Premier League, winning the Playmaker award. In the Champions League, he made six assists. In the domestic cups, he registered six assists.

Guardiola adds new silverware to his City trophy haul

Guardiola guided City to a third successive Premier League crown - and the fifth title in six years. City secured their seventh FA Cup crown and a second under Guardiola. And the Champions League triumph over Inter was the latest addition. Guardiola has won his 14th trophy (including two Community Shields) as Man City manager since joining the club in 2016.

