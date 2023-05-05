Sports

Premier League 2022-23: Brighton complete the double over Manchester United

Brighton deserved the goal after putting United under tremendous pressure (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Brighton beat Manchester United in an entertaining 1-0 contest at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Luke Shaw's outstretched arm hit the ball in United's box during the dying seconds as Brighton scored from the penalty spot. Brighton deserved the goal after putting United under tremendous pressure. It's a big moment for Brighton, who completed the league double over United.

Key match stats and points table

Brighton had 22 attempts with six shots on target. United had 16 attempts, managing five shots on target. The Seagulls also enjoyed more possession (60%) and had an 85% pass accuracy. United missed the chance to go over Newcastle United on third. Erik ten Hag's men remain fourth on 63 points from 33 games. Brighton are sixth with 55 points from 32 games.