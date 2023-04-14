Sports

Manchester United join Chelsea with this unwanted European record: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 14, 2023, 02:47 pm 3 min read

Sevilla came from behind to hold Manchester United 2-2 (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United shared the spoils with Sevilla in a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 quarter-finals. Marcel Sabitzer scored a brilliant brace in the first half to put the hosts ahead by 2-0. But a late surge from Sevilla saw Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire concede two own goals as United scripted an unwanted European record.

Sloppy United script these records

As per Squawka, Manchester United are the first English outfit to concede two own goals in a single knockout match in a major European competition. They are also the second English team to concede two own goals in a single match in a major European competition after Chelsea netted two own goals against Erik ten Hag's Ajax in November 2019 in the Champions League.

Did you know?

According to Opta, United have squandered a two-goal lead in a match in major European competition for the first time since their 3-3 draw against FC Basel in September 2011 in the Champions League. Ashley Young scored late to help United earn the draw.

A brilliant brace from Sabitzer

Sabitzer scored a brilliant brace to hand the hosts the lead and he was sensational on the night. Promoting him to a more advanced role paid off As per Opta, in his 73rd match in all European competitions, Sabitzer has scored his second brace. Previously, he scored twice in March 2020 for RB Leipzig against Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes recorded this unique stat

As per Opta, since Bruno Fernandes's United debut in February 2020, only two players have recorded at least 50 assists and 50 goals in Europe's big five leagues across all competitions. The list only includes Fernandes with 60 goals and 50 assists and the one and only Lionel Messi (80G, 59A). Sabitzer's first goal marked Fernandes's 50th assist for United across all competitions.

Sevilla are undefeated against Manchester United in European competitions

With this 2-2 draw, Sevilla remain unbeaten against United in European Competitions (W3, D1). The last time they met, it was in the 2019-20 Europa League semi-finals, where Sevilla won 2-1 and eventually bagged the title. The Spanish outfit was also victorious in their last visit to Old Trafford when they defeated United 2-1 in the 2019-18 Champions League round of 16 (second leg).

Unbeaten at home in the last 25 matches

Ten Hag's men have avoided defeat in the last 25 home matches at Old Trafford. It is a brilliant record as they have won 21 matches and have drawn only four times. United have been unbeaten at home since September 2022 when they lost against Real Sociedad in the Europa League group stage clash. Brais Mendez scored the only goal from the spot.

A look at the match stats

United had 12 attempts in total but only five were on target. Sevilla clocked 13 attempts and managed three shots on target. The hosts enjoyed 55% possession with a 78% passing accuracy. While Sevilla only had 45% possession and 76% passing accuracy.