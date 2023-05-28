Sports

Paris Saint-Germain win the Ligue 1 2022-23 title: Key stats

Paris Saint-Germain claimed the Ligue 1 2022-23 title after a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain claimed the Ligue 1 2022-23 title after a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg on matchday 37. Lionel Messi scored in the 59th minute for the visitors before Kevin Gameiro equalized for Strasbourg in the 79th. A point was enough for PSG as Lens, who won their match 3-0 against Ajaccio, raced to 81 points, four behind PSG (85) with one game to spare.

PSG race to 85 points to move out of sight

PSG have 85 points from 37 games (W27 D4 L6). PSG have forwarded 87 goals, besides shipping in 37. PSG have a goal difference of +50. Meanwhile, Lens have 81 points from 37 games (W24 D9 L4), scoring 65 and conceding 28. Lens are eight points ahead of third-placed Marseille (73 points). Lille are fourth with 66 points under their belt.

Messi delivers PSG their record 11th honor

PSG have now won a record 11 Ligue 1 honors - 1985-86, 1993-94, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23. PSG steered clear of Saint-Etienne, who have claimed 10 Ligue 1 titles with the last one coming in 1980-81. From the 2012-13 season onward, PSG have claimed a record nine titles out of 11 with Monaco (2016-17) and Lille (2020-21) being champions.

Messi scripts history

Messi scored his 496th league goal in the history of the Top five European leagues. He is now the top goal scorer, steering clear of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 495. If Messi stays in Europe for another season, he can become the first to hit the mark of 500 given Ronaldo now plays in Saudi Arabia.

Messi and Mbappe shine for PSG in Ligue 1 2022-23

Messi scored his 15th goal in the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. He also has 16 assists to take his tally to 31 in terms of goal involvement. Messi leads the assists chart and will finish atop for the second season running, having clocked 14 last campaign. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is the top scorer this season with 28 league goals. He registered his fourth assist.

How did the match pan out?

After a goalless first half, Messi broke the deadlock with a precise left-footed shot from Mbappe's assist. However, Strasbourg, who dominated in terms of attempts and shots on target, equalized via Gameiro.

37th club career honor for Messi

Messi, who is set to leave PSG at the end of 2022-23 season, won his 37th trophy in his club career. He had won 34 titles with Barcelona and have now won three trophies with PSG. Overall, he has claimed 42 career trophies.