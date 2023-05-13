Sports

Manchester United sink Wolves 2-0 to boost top-four hopes: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 13, 2023

Manchester United registered their 20th win of the Premier League 2022-23 season

Manchester United registered their 20th win of the Premier League 2022-23 season. Courtesy of goals from Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho, they defeated Wolves 2-0. This was a welcome victory for United as they were coming to this game on the back of two successive defeats against Brighton and West Ham. The victory was a major boost handed in the fight for top four.

Manchester United's stellar home record in the Premier League

United have never lost a Premier League match at Old Trafford when they were ahead at half-time. With this, the Red Devils have now converted 291 such instances into wins, whereas they have registered 23 draws. This season, United have won 13 games out of a total of 17 matches at Old Trafford. They have drawn three and lost once at home.

How did the match pan out?

Antony had a chance early on to put United ahead in the ninth minute but he slipped it wide. They continued their onslaught with two quickfire attacks but couldn't find the opening. Minutes later, Martial scored the opener from a fast break as Antony provided the assist. United continued the same way in the second half as Garnacho doubled the lead at the end.