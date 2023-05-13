Sports

IPL 2023: Centurion Prabhsimran lifts PBKS to 167/7 versus DC

IPL 2023: Centurion Prabhsimran lifts PBKS to 167/7 versus DC

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 13, 2023, 09:14 pm 2 min read

Prabhsimran scored 103 out of his side's total

Prabhsimran Singh smashed a superb century versus Delhi Capitals to help Punjab Kings post 167/7 in match number 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Prabhsimran scored 103 out of his side's total to highlight the heavy lifting he carried out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Credit goes to DC for doing an able job and limiting PBKS under 170.

How did PBKS fare in the powerplay overs?

In overs 1-6 (powerplay), Punjab finished with 46/3. After a tight first over from Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma claimed the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan, who had welcomed the veteran bowler with a six. Punjab then suffered their second blow when Ishant dismissed the dangerous Liam Livingstone in the fifth over. Axar Patel then got Jitesh Sharma to leave PBKS under the cosh.

PBKS respond well in the middle overs

PBKS responded well in overs 7-15 as Prabhsimran, who was unbeaten on 21 in the powerplay phase, took charge and scored a well-timed fifty. After a few tight overs, PBKS got a move on when Mitchell Marsh was smacked for 21 in the 11th over. Prabhsimran got going before Praveen Dubey dismissed Sam Curran, ending a 72-run stand. PBKS were 117/4 after 15 overs.

PBKS manage 50 at the death

Prabhsimran helped PBKS at the death as they managed 50 in the last five overs. DC managed to claim three wickets during this phase. However, PBKS will be gutted to not manage a 170-plus score in the end.