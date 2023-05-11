Sports

IPL 2023: Sensational Royals restrict Knight Riders to 149/8

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 11, 2023, 09:17 pm 2 min read

Yuzvendra Chahal put in a record-breaking show (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals bowled and fielded well to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 149/8 in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at Eden Gardens. Being asked to bat, KKR were off to a poor start. And just when some momentum was found, wickets fell at key junctures. Venkatesh Iyer scored a fifty as Yuzvendra Chahal put in a record-breaking show.

Unwanted record for KKR in PP overs

KKR lost two wickets inside six overs for the 10th time out of 12 innings in IPL 2023. As per Cricbuzz, KKR have lost the joint-most wickets in the powerplay (25) alongside Delhi Capitals. KKR saw Jason Roy depart for 10 after he couldn't control his flick. Fellow opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed after scoring 18 with Trent Boult claiming both scalps.

KKR's progression in the middle overs

KKR picked some momentum in the middle overs, managing 21 in the first three before Ravichandran Ashwin was punished for 18 in the 10th over. However, Chahal came in and sent Nitish Rana back and conceded three. KM Asif then gave away six before Chahal was smashed by Iyer. Asif dismissed Andre Russell, leaving KKR at 107/4. KKR managed 116/4 after 15 overs.

Iyer struggles for momentum before attacking

Iyer came to the crease and struggled. He played four dot balls off Boult. In the sixth over, he once again played four dots off Ravichandran Ashwin. He finally hit a boundary (six) off the 21st delivery he faced before launching another one. After a few singles, Iyer then took on Chahal. Iyer brought up his fifty of 39 balls before falling for 57.

A 48-run stand between Iyer and Rana

After losing Roy and Gurbaz, KKR found some response with Iyer and skipper Rana adding 48 runs. Rana was looking good but was caught after failing to connect his slog-sweep. Rana hit two fours in his 17-ball 22.

KKR are dismal in the last five overs

KKR lost a set Iyer, whose poor timing led to losing his wicket to Chahal on the first ball in the death overs. And two balls later, the wrist-spinner strapped Shardul Thakur LBW. Rinku Singh struggled to get going and played a lot of dot balls. Chahal picked his wicket to complete a four-fer. Sandeep Sharma was terrific and controlled the show.