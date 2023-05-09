Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs DC: Decoding the key player battles

Kuldeep Yadav has picked all his eight wickets this season in the middle overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 55 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Chennai Super Kings host the Delhi Capitals on May 10. While CSK aim to consolidate their position in the top two, DC are desperate to win their third match on the bounce. All eyes will be on the duels that will take place involving the players from both teams. Here's more.

David Warner vs Tushar Deshpande

David Warner relishes playing against CSK and will look to make his mark once again. He has amassed 558 runs in 18 matches against them. Whereas, Tushar Deshpande has been lethal for CSK this season with 19 wickets. In one IPL meeting, Warner has scored four runs against Deshpande, without getting dismissed. This season, Warner's powerplay strike rate is 130.61 (3 dismissals).

Axar Patel vs Ravindra Jadeja

Barring Warner, Axar Patel is someone who has looked in form for DC. He comes to bat in the middle overs when Ravindra Jadeja will operate for CSK. Axar has a tremendous record against Jadeja in the IPL. He owns a strike rate of 168.57 against the CSK all-rounder. Jadeja, who has scalped 15 wickets this season, has failed to dismiss Axar even once.

Devon Conway vs Khaleel Ahmed

Devon Conway has been in sublime touch this season, having scored 458 runs. He also has a strike rate of 165.38 against left-arm pacers. But he has also fallen prey to them three times in 10 IPL innings. Therefore his duel against Khaleel Ahmed will be interesting. Khaleel dismissed him the only time they met in the IPL, Conway scored five runs (SR: 62.50).

Shivam Dube vs Kuldeep Yadav

Shivam Dube is enjoying his best IPL season this time. He has been at his aggressive best and his duel against Kuldeep Yadav will be an exciting spectacle. Dube owns a strike rate of 144.18 against left-arm spinners in the IPL, being dismissed twice in nine innings. Meanwhile, Kuldeep has scalped all his eight wickets in the middle overs (7-16) this season.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Chennai's Chepauk Stadium will host the clash on May 10 (7:30pm). Batters have scored runs freely this season but the spinners still get some aid from the slowness of the wicket. 9.1 reads the average run rate here in this season's IPL. CSK have won three out of five home games. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on JioCinema.