Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: Pitch report (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: Pitch report (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 29, 2023, 01:57 pm 2 min read

David Warner has fared well here (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals would like to bag two more points as they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the clash on April 29. This will be a rematch of the previous fixture where DC won the clash by seven runs. Here we look at the pitch report.

A look at the pitch conditions

With the boundaries being on the shorter side, bowlers cannot afford to miss their mark much. However, spinners can be effective in the middle overs as the track here mostly remains low and slow. As the dew factor might come into play, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl. Chasing teams have won all three games played here in IPL 2023.

A look at the stadium stats

8.34 is the average run rate for teams batting first in the IPL. Chasing sides have won 44 of the 81 IPL games played here (excluding Super Over games). Teams batting first have prevailed in 35 matches. DC own the highest total here (231/4) against Punjab Kings in 2011. The lowest team score here also belongs to DC, 66 versus Mumbai Indians in 2017.

How have DC fared at this venue?

Despite Delhi being their home ground, DC have not done well here. They have just 32 victories in 73 IPL games here (including Super Over games). Meanwhile, the Capitals have struggled against the Orange Army at this venue, losing four of the five games. Overall, SRH have won six of the 10 IPL games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Here are the key performers

DC skipper David Warner has fared well in IPL here, scoring 885 runs at 32.77 (100: 1). Mayank Agarwal has hammered 172 runs here at a strike rate of 114.66. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has snapped 12 wickets in 10 matches here at an economy of 8.35. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 10 wickets in seven IPL games here (ER: 7.75).

Here are the probable playing XIs

DC probable XI: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma. SRH probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik. Impact players: Rahul Tripathi (SRH) and Mukesh Kumar (DC).

Poll Who will come on top in this contest?