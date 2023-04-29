Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs GT: Pitch report (Eden Gardens)

Kolkata Knight Riders will meet the high-flying Gujarat Titans in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host this duel on April 29. With five wins in seven games, GT are comfortably placed at the second position. Meanwhile, KKR beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing before losing four on the bounce. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave?

As Eden Gardens is renowned for its batting-friendly surfaces, one could see a high-scoring game. The quick outfield would give batters value for their shots. Spinners can be impactful in the middle overs. Teams batting first have won all three games played here in IPL 2023. All three games saw the team batting first posting over 200 runs.

Here are the stadium stats

As far as the overall record is concerned, chasing teams have won 48 of the 82 IPL games held at this venue. 8.29 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. In 2017, KKR bundled RCB out for 49 here, the lowest team score in IPL history to date. Chennai Super Kings recently posted the highest team score here, 235/4.

Did you know?

KKR have so far played 77 IPL games here and emerged winners on 46 occasions. No other team has claimed more victories at a particular venue in IPL. ﻿Mumbai Indians (45 at Wankhede Stadium), CSK (42 at MA Chidambaram), and RCB (40 at Chinnaswamy Stadium) are the other IPL teams with 40 or more victories at a venue (including Super Over wins).

Who are the key performers?

Andre Russell owns 711 runs at 35.55 at the Eden Gardens in 32 IPL games (SR: 196.95). The tally also includes 30 wickets. KKR skipper Nitish Rana has accumulated 553 runs here, striking at 142.89. Sunil Narine boasts 58 wickets in 48 games at this venue (ER: 6.27). Shubman Gill has hammered 370 runs here at a strike rate of 145.09.

A look at the probable playing XIs

KKR Probable XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy. GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma. Impact players: Joshua Little (GT) and Suyash Sharma (KKR).

